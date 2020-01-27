PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia aces her airport look with a chic outfit

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress who is winning the internet with her brilliant performances was spotted at the airport in a chic and stylish look.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress who is winning the internet with her brilliant performances was spotted at the airport in a chic and stylish look. The Petromax actress was spotted donning a black t-shirt, with a jacket and mustard yellow pants. The actress was sporting funky shoes as she happily posed for the shutterbugs. The actress was seen in a super hit number with south megastar Mahesh Babu, in his blockbuster flick called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The fans and music lovers loved the foot tapping song called Dang Dang. The south siren, Tamannaah Bhatia was shaking a leg with the Spyder star Mahesh Babu and the fans were loving every bit of the song.

The F2 – Fun and Frustration actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. As per the latest reports on the south actress who featured in films like Himmatwala, Devi 2, Rach and Ayan, the diva will make her debut in a digital series. The Action actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also expected to play the lead in a south drama which is based on the sport of Kabaddi. The film with Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead will be helmed by director Sampath Nandi. This news has got the fans very excited about the film.

Check out the pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia:

The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the big screen. As per the media reports Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying a Kabaddi coach in the film which will see south actor Gopichand as the lead.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

