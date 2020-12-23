PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys her morning coffee at the airport as she returns to Hyderabad for shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia is in the city again for the shooting of F3, a sequel to 2019's blockbuster F2.

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as she returned for the shooting of her upcoming film. The stunner took a short break for her birthday celebrations with parents in Mumbai. Well, the stunner is back to Hyderabad for the shoots. The actress was spotted in her best stylish yet winter look. Tam opted casual denim and tee that she paired it with a long trench coat. Of course, not without her morning coffee!

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is in the city again for the shooting of F3, a sequel to 2019's blockbuster F2. The film, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The makers of the film had recently tweeted, “Earlier it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun in to the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster."

Meanwhile, check out her latest airport look below:

Meanwhile, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake and Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also be seen in Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake.

