PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia ensures all eyes are on her as she dons a metallic ensemble

Milk beauty Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. She is one of the actresses who knows how to go glam in the right way possible without going overboard. The stunner was spotted today in an eye-grabbing metallic ensemble and she looked absolutely stunning. Tamannaah Bhatia finished out her look with neutral make-up, lots of eye-shadow, statement earrings and centre-parted sleek hair in a ponytail.

The diva has left us amazed yet again with her another stunning look and she looks flawless. The gorgeous actress paired her look with black transparent pumps. What do you think of Tam’s recent look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. On the work front, the gorgeous, who is set to make her digital debut with a web-series, was last seen on the big screen in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She was also seen in the Tamil film Petromax.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia recently wrapped up the shooting of her maiden Tamil web series. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "Wrapped up the first schedule of The November's Story, my maiden Tamil web series, eagerly looking forward to the next schedule curated by a young passionate talented lot." Tamannaah is doing great in her professional space and had ana amazing 2019 with a couple of big hits.

