PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia exudes casual vibes in her off-duty look as she gets spotted at Mumbai airport

Tamannaah Bhatia has established her status in the entertainment industry as both a bankable actress and a fashionista. It may be an airport look or Cannes, the F3 star never fails to leave us smitten. She was recently in Melbourne for the Indian Film Festival. Last night, the shutterbugs captured the diva as she returned to India.

Meanwhile, during her stay, Tamannaah Bhatia left all impressed with her simplicity and charm. Going by a video that surfaced on social media, the Baahubali actress showed all that she is still true to her roots. As she was heading to light a lamp at one of the events, she removed her footwear. When asked about the reason for her gesture, the star replied, "It's our culture!".

Check out the pictures below:

In the meantime, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about the difference between Bollywood fans and the fans in the South. She was quoted saying, "I think it is essential, in South fans are very loyal. I think they have emotion around the artists. For them, it is a very personal and different connection with them. But I feel, that kind of stardom in the North, it is of course there but I see it is there for those few stars who have consolidated themselves for over a period of a decade. That loyalty comes through time."

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has several promising projects in the lineup. She will be heading Madhur Bhandarkar's Hindi drama Babli Bouncer and will also be a part of Arunima Sharma's web series named Jee Karda. The star has further been roped as the leading lady in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar.

Also Read: "Its our culture!" Tamannaah Bhatia removes her footwear at an event and the reason will leave you impressed