PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia flashes a beaming smile as she steps out of a clinic in the city

Tamannaah Bhatia has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a clinic in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Petromax actress.

The beautiful actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been able to make a mark not only down in the South but also in the Bollywood film industry. Currently, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress is also enjoying the best phase of her career with her latest movies being declared hits. Tamannaah has a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy her wonderful performances in movies and utter beauty. She is one of the busiest South actresses and has some interesting projects lined up.

Tamannaah is known for her unique style statements too and is considered a fashionista. The paparazzi often wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of the Petromax actress. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia has been snapped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of a clinic in the city. The Entertainment actress kept it simple as she wore a light blue top teamed up with a pair of matching denims and shoes.

Check out the latest pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia makes heads turn in a multi colour ruffle dress; takes airport style a notch higher)

On the professional front, Tamannaah’s last three movies, Petromax, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Action have received positive response from the audiences. Tamannaah has a few more interesting movies lined up which include Bole Chudiyan, That is Mahalaxmi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. All of these are scheduled to be released next year.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More