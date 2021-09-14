PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia gives brunch date cues with her airport look in green co ord set

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the top well-known faces in the South film industry. Apart from brilliant acting prowess, she has impeccable fashion, which is so comfortable and stylish. The actress is also a popular face among the paparazzi as she often gets clicked in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Yet again, the Seetimaarr actress was spotted today at the airport and made sure to grab everyone's attention with her chic outfit.

Today, at the Mumbai airport, Tamannaah was spotted by the shutterbugs. The actress totally gave out major fashion cues in her casual yet stylish outfit. She wore a green co-ord set, boxer shorts with a white tee and blazer topped above it. Tamannaah complimented the entire look with white sneakers and a bag, which went right with the outfit. Above all that, her minimal makeup and hair bun added oomph to the simple look.

Check out the pics here:

Tamannaah Bhatia has some amazing projects lined up as of now she is basking in the success of her recently released film Seetimaarr, along with Gopichand. She is also awaiting the release of the Andhadhun Telugu remake film titled Maestro with Nithiin and Nabha Natesh, which is set to release on 17 September 2021. The actress also has Telugu movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. She is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.