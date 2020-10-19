PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia goes the casual way as she steps out in the city post recovering from COVID 19

Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to impress us with her impeccable style sense. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of the actress.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans were worried after getting the news that the actress has tested positive for COVID-19. Not only the Seetimaarr actress but her parents were also diagnosed with the virus. However, the good news is that she has recovered now. The stunning diva was also spotted stepping out in Hyderabad a few days ago after having completed 14 days of mandatory quarantine. There is no denying that the followers were content upon seeing her in a hale and hearty state.

As we speak of this, we have got hold of a few more exclusive pictures of the actress from Sunday. The actress was all smiles as she obliged with the shutterbugs for the pictures while getting into her car. Tamannaah opted for a casual avatar as she wore a simple white shirt teamed up with a pair of brown ankle-length pants. She wears a pair of skin-coloured heels and carries a black and white bag along with her.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the very first time in the Hindi movie titled Bole Chudiyan. It has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. She will then feature in the sports-action drama titled Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi. It has been directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by Srinivasa Chitturi. The actress has been reportedly roped in for the Telugu remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and starrer Andhadhun.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia is SPOTTED in Hyderabad after completing her quarantine and recovering from COVID 19

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×