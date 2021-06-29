  1. Home
Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia keeps her airport look adorable in a casual dress

Tamannaah Bhatia recently announced that she will host the first season of the Telugu reality show, MasterChef.
57118 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 02:09 pm
Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia keeps her airport look adorable in a casual dress
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the actresses of the South entertainment industry, who has never failed to give us style cues. Be it her casual selfies at home or her elaborate red carpet outfits, the actress has always given us fashion inspiration. Today, she was spotted at the airport, where she aced a casual yet adorable outfit. She was seen wearing a sling bag and a facemask in order to stay safe during the pandemic situation.

Before this, Tam made the headlines when he announced she will be hosting the first season of Telugu reality show, MasterChef. She shared a photo from the sets of the reality show, while revealing that she is hosting it. Sharing the photo, Tamannaah gave us major fashion goals and showed the right way to bling. She captioned it, “Coming soon...” Hearsay has that the makers of the series had earlier considered many popular actors for the show including Kajal Aggarwal, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati before finalising to have Tamannaah as the host.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni begins second schedule shoot of Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad; Makers release video

Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise Tabu's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming Telugu film is being produced by Dil Raju under his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 1 day ago

She never misses a chance to expose herself .