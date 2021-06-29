Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia keeps her airport look adorable in a casual dress
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the actresses of the South entertainment industry, who has never failed to give us style cues. Be it her casual selfies at home or her elaborate red carpet outfits, the actress has always given us fashion inspiration. Today, she was spotted at the airport, where she aced a casual yet adorable outfit. She was seen wearing a sling bag and a facemask in order to stay safe during the pandemic situation.
Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise Tabu's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming Telugu film is being produced by Dil Raju under his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations.
