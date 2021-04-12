PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia looks effortlessly stylish as she gives a funky touch to her athleisure with neon

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at a production house in Mumbai where she got spotted by the paps.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the stars from the South entertainment industry who boldly experiments with colours and fashion choices and she has never failed to ace her looks like a boss. Tam has also given us styling cues with her social media posts and during her public appearances. Recently, she was spotted in Mumbai at a production house and she got papped by the shutterbugs. As she got surrounded by the paps, she posed for some photos before making her way into the office.

In the photos, one can see Tamannaah acing a neon outfit like a walk in the park and she looks effortlessly stylish. She was seen pairing an orange tank top with an oversized orange shirt and finished the look with a pair of grey sweat pants. Meanwhile, Tamannaah has an interesting lineup of films including, F3, a sequel to F2 and the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

See photos here:

A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming Telugu film was is being produced by Dil Raju under his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations. On the other hand, Andhadhun Telugu remake also co-starring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is all set for a grand release in cinemas on June 11. She was last seen as a Kabadi coach in the Tollywood film Seetimaar and her role as Jwala Reddy was highly lauded by the audience. It is expected that more details about her upcoming films will be announced by the makers soon.

Credits :Viral Bhiyani

