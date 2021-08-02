PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia looks ultra stylish in a heart jumper paired with frayed hem jeans and neon heels

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her comfy and chic style statement. Be it dressing up for a red carpet event or walking in style at the airport, she always make sure to turn enough heads with her fashion choices. Her latest ultra-stylish look in a heart jumper paired and frayed hem jeans is proof. The stunner was spotted today outside a studio in Juhu, Mumbai. One can see, the actress pulls off an oversized jumper in the coolest way possible as she teams it with denim jeans and we can't wait to try this look to hit it off in style.

Tamannaah Bhatia is equally known for having flawless skin, who can slay no makeup look to perfection. Recently, the Sye Raa actress shared her skincare hack on how to reduce morning puffiness on the face. Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia had also revealed to us that 'saliva' is the most gross thing she applies on her skin to manage pimples.

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has projects like Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake and Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake alongside actor Nithiin.

Besides this, she is also shooting for MasterChef Telugu. Tam also has F3: Fun and Frustration, a sequel to the 2019 film F2. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

