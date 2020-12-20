PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia looks undeniably pretty in a pink dress as she steps out of the airport

Tamannaah Bhatia will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures from the airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia does not need any special introduction. The diva has been a part of the film industry for a long time and is a known name both in Bollywood and the South. The actress is turning a year older tomorrow i.e. on December 21, 2020, and we send her our heartfelt wishes in advance! It seems like the Baahubali star has some grand plans for her birthday celebrations as she has landed in Mumbai a few hours ago.

Yes, you heard it right! The paparazzi have caught a glimpse of Tamannaah as she arrived at the airport sometime back. The actress is wearing a pretty pink dress teamed up with a pair of white sneakers. She also puts on a black mask keeping in mind the unprecedented situation of current times. The Seetimaarr actress is also seen carrying a bouquet of flowers with her which was given to her by one of the paps as a gift for her birthday.

Tamannaah announced a few months ago that she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She recovered soon and is back again in the show business! The actress has a couple of projects lined up one of which is the sports drama titled Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand. She will also be seen in the comedy-drama That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen. The South star will then star in Gurthunda Seethakalam. Apart from that, she will be teaming up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Bole Chudiyan.

