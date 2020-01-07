PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia is making heads turn in her denim look at the airport

The Devi actress was spotted wearing a denim jacket with jeans and funky green sunglasses. Tamannaah Bhatia surely knows how to make heads turn with her stylish looks.

The south siren Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked at the airport in an all denim look. The Devi actress was spotted wearing a denim jacket with jeans and funky green sunglasses. The Petromax actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her stylish looks. The southern beauty recently performed at the pre release bash of the film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film will see south megastar Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film will also feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The south flick is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The pre release event of the Mahesh Babu starrer saw the lead actor in attendance.

The event was also attended by Tamannaah Bhatia who has a special song in the film titled Daang Daang. The foot tapping song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Lavita Lobo. The music direction is done by composer Devi Sri Prasad. The stunning actress Tamannaah Bhatia who featured in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was also clicked at the party along with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayshanthi. The gorgeous actress who will be seen in some interesting projects in the future shared some fun pictures from the party.

The southern diva Tamannaah Bhatia's song Daang Daang from the film Sarileru Neekevvaru is proving to be a hit song among the music lovers and her fans. The film is hitting the big screen on January 11 and the fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer on the silver screen.

