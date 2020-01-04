PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia opts for a simple & comfy look as she steps out of a salon in the city

Tamannaah Bhatia has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a salon in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Petromax actress.

The stunning Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has a huge fan following all over the country. She is having a good run in her career since some time and has a few more interesting projects lined up for this year. The Baahubali actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media too, courtesy her utter beauty of and of course, impressive choice of movies. Tamannaah has portrayed her craft and dedication in numerous movies including Baahubali, 100 % Love and many others.

The Petromax actress is an all – time favourite of the shutterbugs who wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of her whenever she makes a public appearance. Tamannaah has caught the attention of the paparazzi some time back again as she stepped out of a salon in Mumbai. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was spotted wearing a hooded drawstring jacket teamed up with a pair of matching track pants. Tamannaah looked beautiful even with minimal makeup as she smiled while getting clicked.

Check out the latest pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy co – starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The stunning beauty was also seen along with Yogi Babu in a horror movie Petromax which was released some time back. Tamannaah has now a whole lot of upcoming projects lined up which made her one of the busiest actresses of the South film industry. Her line up of movies includes Bole Chudiyan, That is Mahalaxmi and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

