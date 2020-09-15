PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia opts for a simple tee and shorts for a salon session in Mumbai

One can see in the photos, Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to wear a mask throughout the time and also posed for the shutterbugs before making her way inside the salon.

South and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai today as she was heading for a quick salon session. The stunner opted for a simple tee with black shorts and shoes for her off-duty look. One can see in the photos, the Sye Raa actress made sure to wear a mask throughout the time and also posed for the shutterbugs before making her way inside the salon. She is one of the few actresses in the industry who flaunts her no makeup and off-duty look like a boss. This is for the first time she has been spotted outside post her parents got tested positive for COVID-19.

On August 27, Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media and revealed that her parents have tested positive for coronavirus while she and other family members have tested negative. She wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated and we are complying with precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff, have tested negative. By the grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road of recovery."

Check out her latest photos below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tam has a few interesting projects in the kitty, including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy.

Also Read: When Thalapathy Vijay turned down the offer to act in THIS superhit movie of director Shankar

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×