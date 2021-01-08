PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia opts for an uber cool outfit as she arrives at the airport in style

Tamannaah Bhatia has some interesting projects lined up for this year. Meanwhile, check out the exclusive pictures of the actress from the airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. The diva has won hearts with her brilliant acting prowess in numerous movies. Moreover, the Baahabali star has a separate fan base owing to her sartorial fashion choices. Yes, that’s right. The actress has always stolen the limelight whenever she has stepped out in the public domain for some occasion or on her social media handles. Moreover, her fan following is undoubtedly enormous!

As we speak of this, Tamannaah has been snapped by the shutterbugs while arriving at the airport sometime back. What actually caught our attention is her amazing chic look that is sure to impress the fashion police. The actress is wearing a knee-length t-shirt dress teamed up with a blue funky jacket and black leather boots. She also wears a mask while keeping in mind the present rules and regulations amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Check out the pictures below:

Tamannaah has a whole lot of projects lined up for this year. She will team up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time in Bole Chudiyan. The actress is also awaiting the release of That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the Hindi movie Queen. Tamannaah is collaborating with Gopichand for the sports drama titled Seetimaarr. She will then be seen in the romantic drama Gurthunda Seethakalam. The actress has also been roped in for the remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana, , and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

