PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia raises glam quotient in a bodycon beige dress as she gets spotted in the city

Tamannaah Bhatia has an impeccable sense of fashion and she shies away from experimenting with her every time she steps out. She has an enviable style and carries almost every outfit with grace and perfection. This time has been no different as she made sure to make every head turn with her glam outfit when she steped out in the Hyderabad after landing from Mumbai this morning.

Tamannaah was spotted today in the city as she decked up in a glamorous outfit. The actress is a sight to behold in bodycon beige dress. The skin colour really added an oomph to her look as she looked abosultely stunning. The body-hugging, full-sleeves dress accentuated her figure really well. Keeping the look balanced, she went for minimal accessories and makeup, letting her outfit do all the talking. The actor paired the outfit with embellished black heels. Over all, this latest look of Tamannaah had glam written all over it and we are loving it.

Take a look at the pics here:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the success of her recently released film Seetimaarr, along with Gopichand. She is also awaiting the release of the Andhadhun Telugu remake film titled Maestro with Nithiin and Nabha Natesh, which is set to release on 17 September 2021. The actress also has Telugu movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. She is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.