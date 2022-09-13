PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia raises the glamour quotient in handcrafted and graffiti bodycon dress

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia was captured at a Mumbai studio. The F3 star looked fabulous in a glamorous silver dress, paired with subtle makeup and zero accessories. Adding comfort to her attire, she opted for white sneakers for the foot.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most voguish stars in both the South and Bollywood. The Baahubali actress keeps on giving fashion goals to fashion mongers. This time as well, the diva has managed to garner eyeballs with her sartorial choice. She took to her Instagram account and dropped some blazing pictures in blue handcrafted and graffiti bodycon attire. She completed her outfit of the day with huge earrings and light makeup. Her latest post was captioned, "Plan A Plan B-lue."

Up next, Tamannaah Bhatia will grace the silver screens with the Bollywood film, Babli Bouncer. Made under the direction of Madhur Bhandarkar, this coming-of-age drama has been set against the backdrop of the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India, Asola Fatehpur. The flick will talk about the life of a female bouncer played by Tamannaah Bhatia. Babli Bouncer is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on the 23rd of September this year. The project will get an OTT release and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

She also has the Telugu film, Gurthunda Seethakalam opposite Satya Dev waiting to release on the 23rd of September this year. Directed by Nagasekhar, the venture is an official Telugu remake of the Kannada film, Love Mocktail.

In addition to this, Tamannaah Bhatia is also reported to have been roped in for a special dance number with Chiranjeevi in the forthcoming political thriller, Godfather.

