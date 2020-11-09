PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia shows off her perfect hourglass figure in a powder blue ruffle midi dress

For an event today in Hyderabad, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a powder blue ruffle midi dress and completed her look with open wavy hair curls.

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her simple yet classic style statement. Be it wearing shorts and a simple tee or stepping out all dressed up for promotional events, the Sye Raa actress knows how to dress up right for every occasion. For an event today in Hyderabad, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a powder blue ruffle midi dress and completed her look with open wavy hair curls, minimal makeup and rusted lip colour. Tamannaah Bhatia looks every bit gorgeous in this latest photos and we just can't stop staring.

Tam has recently recovered from COVID 19 and is back to work. After getting her treatment for the novel coronavirus in Hyderabad, Sam returned to Mumbai last month. On October 5, she took to Instagram and revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. Tamannaah quarantined herself for 14 days before taking a flight to Mumbai. The stunner has been juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming films.

Meanwhile, check out her photos below:

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in many films including, Seetimaar, Love Mocktail remake Gurthunda Seethakalam and Andhadhun Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with 'The November Story'.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

