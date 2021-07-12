PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia sports all black look as she gets clicked outside dubbing studio for Maestro

The makers recently wrapped up the shoot and have already kickstarted the dubbing sessions. Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted today outside a dubbing studio in Hyderabad for Maestro.

Maestro starring Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of the year. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit, Andhadhun. The makers recently wrapped up the shoot and have already kickstarted the dubbing session. Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted today outside a dubbing studio for Maestro. One can see in the photos, the stunner is sporting her comfy all-black outfit and oversized t-shirt as she waves to the paps.

Recently, the makers of Nithiin starrer shared a new poster of the actor playing the piano at the beach and it read, "musical fest begins next week." The makers wrote in the tweet, "Musical keyboard #MaestroMusicFest Musical keyboardBegins next week - A @mahathi_sagar Musical! Drum. 'Youth Star' @actor_nithiin as #Maestro arriving soon! Musical note." The upcoming film is a suspense thriller directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's photos below:

Tamannaah is reprising the role of and Nabha Natesh is reprising the role of Radhika Apte from the original in the Telugu version. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer, while S. R. Shekhar handles the editing. Maestro is produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner.

