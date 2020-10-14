PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia is SPOTTED in Hyderabad after completing her quarantine and recovering from COVID 19

After completing 14 days quarantine period, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted for the first time today and she looks in the pink of condition.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has now tested negative for COVID-19 was spotted earlier today in Hyderabad. After completing 14 days quarantine period, the actress was spotted for the first time today and she looks in the pink of condition. Tam looked pretty in a white ethnic suit paired with gorgeous wedges. She was all smiles for the shutterbugs before making her way in the car. On October 5, the Sye Raa actress took to Instagram and revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. After being discharged, she completed 14 days quarantine period before resuming the shoot of her upcoming film.

On Instagram, Tamannaah had earlier revealed, "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!"

Meanwhile, the actress has a lot of films in the kitty including, Seetimaar, Love Mocktail remake 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' and Andhadhun Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with 'The November Story'.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

