PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia is stealing the show as she gears up to perform at the Sarileru Neekevvaru pre event

The Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked wearing an orange t-shirt paired with a denim jacket and jeans. The fans are delighted to see the southern beauty stealing the show in her chic look.

The south siren Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted by shutterbugs as she was gearing up to perform for the pre-release event of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Devi actress looked fabulous in her denim look. The Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked wearing an orange t-shirt paired with a denim jacket and jeans. The fans are delighted to see the southern beauty stealing the show in her chic look. The stunning actress who has a song in the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has got the fans and audience members very excited about the event where she is expected to set the dance floor on fire. The pictures of the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress Tamannaah Bhatia are winning the internet.

The fans loved her fierce avatar in the Chiranjeevi starrer where he essayed the role of a warrior. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actress Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up to win everyone's hearts with a smashing performance for the pre-release event of the Anil Ravipudi directorial. The south megastar Mahesh Babu will be playing the lead in the upcoming south flick Sarileru Neekevvaru.

This film will see Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The pictures of the film's leading lady were floating on the web. The fans of the southern diva set off a frenzy when the Rashmika's look from the Mahesh Babu starrer was leaked on the social media. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Petromax to hit the big screen on Diwali? Find out)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More