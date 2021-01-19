PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in mom jeans and black top as she gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

Tamannaah was papped in the noon as she was enjoying her coffee and making her way inside the car.

South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she returned to the city for the shooting of her upcoming film. The actress opted moms jeans and a black top paired with shoes as her travel look. The stunner managed to slay in her casual yet stylish look and we are all hearts. Tamannaah was papped in the noon as she was enjoying her coffee and making her way inside the car. After wrapping up the shoot for the web show November Story, the Sye Raa actress is all set to kickstart the shoot of comedy entertainer, F3.

Titled F3, the film is the sequel of F2 and has Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles. Mehreen Kaur Pirzada plays the second female lead alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and backed by Dil Raju. The makers of the film had recently tweeted, “Earlier it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun in to the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie.

Meanwhile, check out Tamannaah's airport look:

The Milky beauty also has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake and Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also be seen in Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

