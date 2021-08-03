PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia takes minimal styling a notch up as she teams pink ribbed dress with purple jacket

Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped today outside a studio in Mumbai and she managed to turn enough heads with her style statement. The actress was seen wearing a pink ribbed dress paired with a purple denim jacket and we cannot wait to steal this look of hers. Tamaanaah Bhatia is one of the few actresses who can slay glamorous red carpet to chic off-duty look with much ease and confidence and this look is proof.

Tam paired her body-hugging silhouette with a pair of stilettos in pastel. The Sye Raa actress left her luscious locks open and styled them in soft curls. Minimal makeup and blush on the cheeks completed her look to perfection. Tamannaah Bhatia yet again takes minimal styling a notch up and we cannot stop talking about how stunning she looks in it.

Check out photos below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is hosting MasterChef Telugu. She is also busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects- Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro, F3, a sequel to F2, Seetimaarr and Telugu remake of the popular Kannada film Love Mocktail.

Tam will also be seen in a dance number in Varun Tej starrer Ghani. Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: "Working with Varun Tej is always great fun, and I am looking forward to shooting the dance number. The song is really catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative."

