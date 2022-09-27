PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's latest look in a floral co-ord set is a perfect blend of cool and sass

Tamannaah Bhatia has been gaining a lot of praise from the audience for her portrayal of a female bouncer in her last release, Babli Bouncer. Her promotional wardrobe for the film was also keenly observed by the fashion mongers. Once again, the Baahubali star has given fashion goals with her latest look in a floral co-ord set. Sharing the pictures of her attire, she wrote on Instagram, "Babli is always red-y to chill and pose."

The open tresses, matt makeup, and hoop earrings take the look a notch higher. Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Tamannaah Bhatia was captured by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport as she walked hand-in-hand with her mother. The F3 star chose a comfortable black jogger set as her off-duty look.