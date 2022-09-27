PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's latest look in a floral co-ord set is a perfect blend of cool and sass
Take a look at the latest set of pictures of Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia in a floral co-ord attire.
Tamannaah Bhatia has been gaining a lot of praise from the audience for her portrayal of a female bouncer in her last release, Babli Bouncer. Her promotional wardrobe for the film was also keenly observed by the fashion mongers. Once again, the Baahubali star has given fashion goals with her latest look in a floral co-ord set. Sharing the pictures of her attire, she wrote on Instagram, "Babli is always red-y to chill and pose."
The open tresses, matt makeup, and hoop earrings take the look a notch higher. Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Tamannaah Bhatia was captured by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport as she walked hand-in-hand with her mother. The F3 star chose a comfortable black jogger set as her off-duty look.
Check out the pictures below:
Up next, Tamannaah has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in Meher Ramesh’s directorial Bholaa Shankar. With the megastar in the titular role as Shankar, the drama will also see National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Aside from them, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej will play pivotal roles in the movie, along with others. The film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil drama Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead.
The technical crew of Bholaa Shankar has Mahati Swara on board as the music composer, Dudley as the cinematographer, and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. While Satyanand has penned the story of the movie, Thirupathi Mamidala has written the dialogues.
