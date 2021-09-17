PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's look in latex joggers with spaghetti top and denim jacket is edgy and fuss free

Tamannaah Bhatia made a strong case in latex joggers and gave her post shoot dressing a cool twist by teaming up with a denim jacket. One can see, Tam is rocking an equally edgy and fuss-free look that is perfect for a relaxing day out. The Sye Raa actress has been turning enough heads with her fashion choices and here's another stunning look that has caught our attention.

Tamannaah Bhatia teamed her outfit with heels and accessorised with giant hoops and a neckpiece. Anyone who is looking out for a comfort dressing can take cues from Tamannaah's latest look. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Check out the photos below:

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a dramatic blue saree gown with organza ruffles; Yay or Nay?

Tam was spotted today in Hyderabad after she wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming comedy-entertainer F3 co-starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen. F3 team resumed the shoot today in Hyderabad.

The stunner also has a Telugu movie titled Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. Tamannaah is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.

Meanwhile, Nithiin starrer Maestro, which sees Tamannaah Bhatia reprising 's role in Andhadhun Telugu remake got released today, on September 17.