PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's printed knit sweater and baggy pants look is bookmark-worthy
Tamannaah Bhatia was papped today in Mumbai and her style statement has managed to grab our attention. One can see in the photos, the Sye Raa actress is sporting a pink sweater and oversized jeans.
The Baahubali actress completed her look with a tight bun and styled with a black handbag. Every time Tamannaah Bhatia steps out, she makes sure to get her looks right. What is common in all these looks is her charismatic persona and mesmerizing looks.
Check out the pictures below:
Post the success of her outings Seetimaarr and Maestro, Tamannaah Bhatia has bagged a pan-India project with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. For the first time in her career, the actress will be seen playing a female bouncer in her next titled Babli Bouncer. The concept for the movie is definitely fresh and it will be exciting to see how the makers treat it. The actor-director duo will be joining hands for the first time ever for this slice of life film.
Talking about her other ventures, Tamannaah Bhatia will play the lead in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming comedy F3: Fun and Frustration. The film that is a sequel to the 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration has been financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The core cast of the film includes Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. All the leads will be seen reiterating their roles from the 2019 original. This comedy ride will reach the theatres on 27 May this year.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
