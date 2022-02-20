PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's printed knit sweater and baggy pants look is bookmark-worthy

Talking about her other ventures, Tamannaah Bhatia will play the lead in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming comedy F3: Fun and Frustration. The film that is a sequel to the 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration has been financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The core cast of the film includes Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. All the leads will be seen reiterating their roles from the 2019 original. This comedy ride will reach the theatres on 27 May this year.

Post the success of her outings Seetimaarr and Maestro, Tamannaah Bhatia has bagged a pan-India project with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. For the first time in her career, the actress will be seen playing a female bouncer in her next titled Babli Bouncer. The concept for the movie is definitely fresh and it will be exciting to see how the makers treat it. The actor-director duo will be joining hands for the first time ever for this slice of life film.