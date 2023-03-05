PHOTOS: Tamil star Suriya spotted at a cafe in Mumbai

Actor Suriya was papped at a cafe in Mumbai. One of the highest-paid Tamil actors in the Tamil industry, Suriya turned enough heads recently for his visit to Mumbai. One can see in the photos below, Suriya opted for a comfy look in a white shirt and denim shorts along with a pair of blue shoes. One sunny day in Mumbai, Suriya accessorised the look with sunglasses.

Suriya got a lot of appreciation for 2021 film Jai Bhim which was released on Amazon Prime.

He played character of Advocate Chandru who fights for the tribal community. The film was directed by T. J. Gnanavel was based on the caste discrimination, police bias and crimes against the marginalised communities of India. It also stars Rajisha Vijayan , Prakash Raj, and Manikandan in supporting roles.

Upcoming projects

Suriya will soon be starting shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is all set to begin the shoot in the month of April-May.

He also has two part fantasy adventure film, tentatively called 'Suriya 42'. It is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has Disha Patani in the female lead role.

Suriya, apparently, is set to make a couple of big movie announcements soon!

