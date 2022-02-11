PHOTOS: Telugu star Balakrishna papped at a wedding; Looks dapper in yellow kurta

Balakrishna was recently papped at politician Botsa Satyanarayana's son’s wedding. He turned heads in a dapper yellow kurta and white pajama. Megastar Chiranjeevi also made a special appearance at this wedding. The Acharya actor made quite an entrance in a simple yet classy ensemble.

Balakrishna is on top of his game as his last release Akhanda turned out to be a massive success . Recently, the team of Akhanda including Balakrishna and Boyapata Srinu came together to celebrate the success with fans at Sudarnash Theatre in Hyderabad. Fans gathered in mass number to get a glimpse of Balakrishna. The actor greeted the fans in a traditional kurta and dhoti. The photos from the gathering surfaced on the social media.

Check out the pictures below:

Akhanda starred Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, with Srikanth as the antagonist. The project was backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner Dwaraka Creations and had music scored by S Thaman. Helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, the success of Akhanda is a proof that the actor-director is one of the most bankable combinations in the Telugu film industry. Previously, the duo delivered two blockbusters Simhaa and Legend.

Coming to his next ventures, the mass entertainer will be joining hands with successful filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for this next tentatively titled NBK107. Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay will play the antagonist in the film. It is believed that the director will be presenting Balakrishna in a never seen before look in his next. Fans are hanging to every little announcements of the highly talked about project.