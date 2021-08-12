PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay & MS Dhoni bump into each other in Chennai; Treat us with priceless moments

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Indian Cricket team's legend MS Dhoni were spotted having a candid conversation amidst their shoot at a studio in Chennai. While Vijay was shooting for Beast, Dhoni was there for an AD shoot at the Gokulam Studios. On knowing about Vijay being in a nearby set, MS Dhoni decided to meet him.

They hugged each other and enjoyed a good time chatting inside the vanity van. A few candid photos of them have surfaced on social media and fans are going gaga. Dhoni and Vijay's photos have taken social media by storm. When two icons meet, it is a pure visual treat. Millions of fans are rejoicing currently!

The love and craze for Cricket and films in India is unbeatable. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most talented Indian cricketers has been popular even among the celebs.

Check out the photos below.