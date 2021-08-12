PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay & MS Dhoni bump into each other in Chennai; Treat us with priceless moments
Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Indian Cricket team's legend MS Dhoni were spotted having a candid conversation amidst their shoot at a studio in Chennai. While Vijay was shooting for Beast, Dhoni was there for an AD shoot at the Gokulam Studios. On knowing about Vijay being in a nearby set, MS Dhoni decided to meet him.
They hugged each other and enjoyed a good time chatting inside the vanity van. A few candid photos of them have surfaced on social media and fans are going gaga. Dhoni and Vijay's photos have taken social media by storm. When two icons meet, it is a pure visual treat. Millions of fans are rejoicing currently!
The love and craze for Cricket and films in India is unbeatable. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most talented Indian cricketers has been popular even among the celebs.
Check out the photos below.
One more Click of Thalapathy #Vijay and #MSDhoni from Gokulam Studios, Chennai. @actorvijay @msdhoni #Beast pic.twitter.com/nds2EHvgwM
— #BEAST (@BeastFiIm) August 12, 2021
Few more pics of #ThalapathyVijay and #Dhoni who happened to meet in a Chennai studio pic.twitter.com/DGtdROaLwF
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 12, 2021
To note, Dhoni and Thalapathy Vijay share a great rapport and have been good friends since 2018. Vijay was the brand ambassador of the Chennai IPL team along with Nayanthara in 2018.
On the work front, Vijay is shooting for Beast, being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal in supporting roles.
