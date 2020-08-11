PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay takes up Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge; Plants sapling in his garden

After Mahesh Babu took up the Green India Challange, he nominated Thalapathy Vijay to plant saplings.

Kollywood’s sensational actor Thalapathy Vijay’s photos, where he can be seen planting trees in his garden have surfaced online. He got challenged by Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu to take up the challenge. Photos of Vijay in a casual grey tee and track pants have surfaced online and, in a jiffy, they took over the internet. Sharing the photos, Vijay wrote, “This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe”

It is to be noted that Vijay has not nominated anyone to take up the challenge. Several Tollywood celebrities including Prabhas, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh have taken up the challenge and planted saplings. A couple of weeks back, photos and videos of Vijay Sethupathi planting saplings surfaced online. As Vijay shared the photos, they were shared by several of his fans and followers online.

Check his Tweet here:

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen playing the lead role in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role. He was last seen in Atlee directorial Bigil with Nayanthara as the leading lady. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

