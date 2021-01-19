  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan sports casual look with LV handbag as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport

Known for her simple yet classic style statement, Trisha makes sure to turn heads even in her simplest look.
10833 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan sports casual look with LV handbag as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Trisha Krishnan was spotted at Hyderabad airport yesterday in her casual yet comfy travel look. The stunner opted for a checkered shirt paired with jeans and flat chappals. Trisha styled this airport look with a Louis Vuitton handbag that we can't take our eyes off. Known for her simple yet classic style statement, Trisha makes sure to turn heads even in her simplest look. Meanwhile, Trish was in the city for the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. 

Also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ponniyin Selvan also has Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sarathkumar, and Aishwarya Lekshmi amongst others in the highly anticipated magnum opus. The team recently wrapped up a schedule and have kickstarted a new one in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the makers have constructed five massive sets in Hyderabad, replicating the architectural style of the Chola empire.

Meanwhile, check out Trisha's photos below: 

Also Read: Trisha sports casual look with EXPENSIVE Gucci bag & ballet shoes as she is papped post Ponniyin Selvan shoot 

Ponniyin Selvan is reportedly being made in different parts and the team is planning to release the first part by the end or early next year. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ravi Varman is cranking the camera while Rahman is onboard as the music composer. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Trisha Krishnan ups her fashion game with over sized cardigan as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport; PHOTOS
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Krishnan finishes her horse riding training for the period drama
Thursday Trivia: Did you know Trisha Krishnan's first onscreen appearance was in Falguni Pathak's music video?
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Krishnan gets hurt while training for horse riding?
Simbu and Trisha’s Wedding Rumours: T Rajendran’s response gives rise to more speculations
Two Years of 96: Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi share special poster of Jaanu and Ram; See post