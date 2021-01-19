PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan sports casual look with LV handbag as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport

Known for her simple yet classic style statement, Trisha makes sure to turn heads even in her simplest look.

South beauty Trisha Krishnan was spotted at Hyderabad airport yesterday in her casual yet comfy travel look. The stunner opted for a checkered shirt paired with jeans and flat chappals. Trisha styled this airport look with a Louis Vuitton handbag that we can't take our eyes off. Known for her simple yet classic style statement, Trisha makes sure to turn heads even in her simplest look. Meanwhile, Trish was in the city for the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Also starring , Ponniyin Selvan also has Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sarathkumar, and Aishwarya Lekshmi amongst others in the highly anticipated magnum opus. The team recently wrapped up a schedule and have kickstarted a new one in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the makers have constructed five massive sets in Hyderabad, replicating the architectural style of the Chola empire.

Ponniyin Selvan is reportedly being made in different parts and the team is planning to release the first part by the end or early next year. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ravi Varman is cranking the camera while Rahman is onboard as the music composer.

