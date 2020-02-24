PHOTOS: V actor Nani celebrates his birthday in style with friends at the pre release event of Hit

The birthday celebration for the Gang Leader star Nani was a surprise element for the actor who was attending the pre-release event of the film Hit.

The lead actor of the upcoming crime thriller titled V, Nani was seen celebrating his birthday along with friends from the industry at the pre-release event of the south flick called Hit. The birthday celebration for the Gang Leader star Nani was a surprise element for the actor who was attending the pre-release event of the film Hit. The south actor who is playing an intriguing role in the much-awaited film V was all smiles as he cutting his birthday cake. Many of his friends from the industry happily fed Nani the birthday cake to make sure that Nani's special day becomes a memorable one.

The actor who won the hearts of the fans and audience members with his character of Pencil in the highly appreciated film Gang Leader looked very dapper in his casual avatar. Nani was seen wearing a yellow coloured shirt and trousers. The south actor looked very handsome as he was celebrating his birthday. On the work front, Nani will be seen as the lead star in the south thriller V. The film will also feature actor Sudheer Babu as the tough cop, who is seen locking horns with Nani's character. The south film V, also features southern divas, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads.

Check out the pictures of Nani:

The crime drama is produced by Dil Raju under the banner called Sri Venkateswara Creations. The teaser of the south film was released some time back by the makers, and it features some gruesome murders being committed, and Sudheer Babu as the tough and determined cop is on the lookout of the culprit.

