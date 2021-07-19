PHOTOS: Vaisshnav Tej & Varun Tej keep it stylish in black outfits as they get spotted post workout

Spotted today outside the gym was actor Varun Tej. He is leaving no stone unturned and is training hard to get into the skin of his role for the upcoming film, Ghani.

Newbie Vaisshnav Tej, who left the audience stunned with his role in debut film Uppena, was spotted today post his workout session. One can see, Vaisshnav sporting an all-black look as he gets papped while stepping out of the gym. The handsome hunk is grabbing our attention with his stylish gym look, which he teamed with a pair of sunglasses. Vaisshnav Tej has signed a new movie with director Gireesaaya. The movie will star actor Ketika Sharma in the female lead role.

Production company SVCC, which is bankrolling the project, had shared photos from the film's sets on April 2. Announcing the latest collaboration, SVCC wrote on Twitter, "Happy to announce our next with #VaisshnavTej, has launched formally today with a pooja ceremony. @ketikasharmaa will be the female lead. Direction by @GIREESAAYAClap by @IamSaiDharamTej Camera switch on by #VijayaDurga garu #Vaisshnav3 @BvsnP."

Also spotted today outside the gym was actor Varun Tej. He is leaving no stone unturned and is training hard to get into the skin of his role for the upcoming film, Ghani. He has already gone through a massive body transformation for the same.

