PHOTOS: Vaisshnav Tej & Varun Tej keep it stylish in black outfits as they get spotted post workout
Newbie Vaisshnav Tej, who left the audience stunned with his role in debut film Uppena, was spotted today post his workout session. One can see, Vaisshnav sporting an all-black look as he gets papped while stepping out of the gym. The handsome hunk is grabbing our attention with his stylish gym look, which he teamed with a pair of sunglasses. Vaisshnav Tej has signed a new movie with director Gireesaaya. The movie will star actor Ketika Sharma in the female lead role.
Happy to announce our next with #VaisshnavTej, has launched formally today with a pooja ceremony. @ketikasharmaa will be the female lead.
Direction by @GIREESAAYA
Clap by @IamSaiDharamTej
Camera switch on by #VijayaDurga garu#Vaisshnav3 @BvsnP pic.twitter.com/341xArb6jS
— SVCC (@SVCCofficial) April 2, 2021
Meanwhile, check out Vaisshnav Tej's photos below:
Also spotted today outside the gym was actor Varun Tej. He is leaving no stone unturned and is training hard to get into the skin of his role for the upcoming film, Ghani. He has already gone through a massive body transformation for the same.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Nepo kids, no talent, no expressions
Anonymous 16 hours ago
this pap walk thats starting in the south is such a turn off.