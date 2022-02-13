PHOTOS: Valimai actor Kartikeya and his wife Lohitha Reddy spotted after their movie date

Tollywood star Kartikeya, who will be seen next in Ajith starrer Valimai, was papped today with his wife Lohitha Reddy. The couple was spotted after their movie date. One can see in the photos, Kartikeya is sporting a casual look while his wife Lohita is seen in simple denim jeans and a top.

They were all smiles and posed for the paps before making their way in the car after watching a movie. Kartikeya tied the knot with his fiancé Lohitha Reddy in a traditional wedding, on November 21 in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi and many others graced the occasion to bless the couple.

Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below:

In an interview, Kartikeya shared about his magical love story and how he met his ladylove Lohita. He had said, "I first met Lohitha in 2010 in NIT Warangal. In 2012, I proposed to her and she accepted me after one year. During my college days, Lohitha sent me a message which has caused a big fight in my house but I escaped saying it was just a prank. Then later, my parents came to know that Lohitha is the one who texted me, said Valimai actor."

For the unversed, Kartikeya proposed to Lohita first time at the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka. Although they were in a relationship for a long time, the actor had never really proposed to her before. So he decided to make it a special one by proposing amidst his fans and closed ones at the event.

