PHOTOS: Valimai's Kartikeya launches his next co-starring Neha Shetty; Wife Lohita attends the event

After the overwhelming success of Valimai alongside Ajith, Kartikeya has started work on his next project. The star launched his 9th film with a Pooja ceremony. Kartikeya’s better half, Lohita was also present at the event and she even switched on the camera for the mahurat shoot. Neha Shetty will be accompanying in the cast as the leading lady.

Check out the post below:

Also Read: F3 Song Woo Aa Aha Aha: Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada groove on the upbeat track