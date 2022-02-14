PHOTOS: Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar and S Thaman make stylish appearances at Ghani special event

Telugu movie Ghani starring Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar is one of the most anticipated and awaited projects in Tollywood. On Sunday, the team of Ghani got together to spend time together and the paparazzi clicked them in their stylish looks. The lead actors Varun and Saiee along with S Thaman were spotted at the special event of Ghani.

While Varun Tej looked handsome in the basic look of black pants and jacket, Saiee Manjrekar looked pretty in a satin green emerald dress. The actress left her long tresses open, with stunning makeup, strappy heels as she posed for the camera with smiles. Music composer S Thaman also made a stylish entry in a formal look for the event.

Check out pics here:

The film has completed its censorship formalities and received a U/A certificate. After a long postponement, the makers locked two release dates February 25 or March 4 and media reports say that they might go for the former.

Ghani is helmed by Kiran Korrapati and features Varun Tej essaying the role of a kick boxer. The project will also star Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra. Produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, brother of Allu Arjun. Tamannaah Bhatia will appear in a special dance number titled Kodthe.

