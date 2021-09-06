PHOTOS: Venkatesh Daggubati makes a stylish appearance in a casual look at the Mumbai airport

Venkatesh is one of the most popular and influential stars in South Indian cinema. The actor is known for the maximum success rate as he is referred to as Victory Venkatesh. He is also famous for essaying content-driven roles, all while delivering super hits.

Although the paparazzi culture is slowly moving in the South as well, as actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, and others are often papped. In the latest, Venkatesh Daggubati was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

On Sunday, Venkatesh Daggubati was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he landed in the city from Hyderabad. In the photos, he can be seen acing the casual look with camouflage joggers, a black t-shirt, and a jacket. He also carried a bag and sunglasses with the look.

Check out the pics here:

On the work front, Venkatesh is currently basking in the success of his recent film, Narappa, which was released on Amazon Prime Video and opened to rave reviews about the actor’s terrific performance. The movie was a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Asuran which starred Dhanush. He is also awaiting the release of Drushyam 2, which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 (2021.)

Also Read: Acharya: Pooja Hegde opens up on working in Chiranjeevi starrer; Says 'Fulfilled my long harbored dream'

Apart from this, Venkatesh is currently busy shooting for the Telugu movie F3, a sequel to the 2019 comedy movie F2: Fun and Frustration. F3 is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, who also directed the first part, F2. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen will be reprising their roles in F3.