PHOTOS: Venkatesh Daggubati sports a cool look as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

After Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati has commenced shooting of his 74th film titled Narappa. The film, which is the Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer blockbuster Asuran, is the talk of the town since its inception. Venkatesh Daggubati is grabbing all the attention over his upcoming film. The actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport today in his cool avatar. Venkatesh Daggubati is winning our hearts with his stylish airport avatar and heavy beard look. Isn't Venky Mama star ageing young with each passing day? His intense look in 'Narappa's first poster left us stunner. He has once again surprised everyone with his mass getup.

Talking about his upcoming film, the shooting of the Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran commenced at Paalturu Village, Uravakonda in Anantapur District. The first shot has been picturized on Victory Venkatesh. Sreekanth Addala is directing this flick produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners. The first look of Victory Venkatesh took social media by storm and has set high expectations among the Telugu audience.

Meanwhile, check out Venkatesh Daggubati's airport look:

Tamil film Asuran released a couple of months ago and it successfully screened for 100 days in the cinema halls. The film starring Manju Warrier in the female lead opened to a thunderous response.

