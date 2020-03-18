PHOTOS: Venkatesh Daggubati takes precaution by wearing mask amid COVID 19; Returns post Narappa shoot

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Much-awaited Telugu remake Narappa starring Daggubati Venkatesh is the talk of the town since its inception. The film, which is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Asuran, has managed to create the much-needed buzz ever since the makers announced it. Well, the makers of the film have wrapped up the last schedule and Venkatesh Daggubati is back to his hometown. The actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport last night as he arrived after wrapping up Narappa shoot. Venky made sure to take precaution amid COVID 19 and is setting the right example for his fans.

One can see in the photos, Venkatesh Daggubati is dressed in casuals and takes safety due to coronavirus spread. Talking about Narappa, Sreekanth Addala is directing this flick produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners. The original film Asuran featured south superstar Dhanush and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in the lead. The film was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran.

Meanwhile, check out Venkatesh Daggubati's airport photos below:

Coronavirus has shaken the entire world. The number of coronavirus cases in India has now risen and to ensure safety, the shooting of the films have been put on hold. Malls, cinema halls and other public places have been shut till March 31. South star Ram Charan has also cancelled his birthday plans and has requested his fans to stay at home.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

