PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Mahesh Babu and son Gautam in candid throwback moments give father and son goals

The adorable father and son duo of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu and Gautam relationship in these pictures is beautiful.

Mahesh Babu, who is known as the superstar of Tollywood, is a total family man. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is a doting husband and lovable father to his kids, Gautam and Sitara. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar fell in love on the sets of their first film, Vamsi in 2000. After five years of courtship, they tied the knot in 2005 and are blessed with two children, Gautam and Sitara. Mahesh Babu tries to spend as much time as he can with his children and his social media posts also show how much he loves them. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and kids Gautam and Sitara constantly share pictures on social media to flaunt their family relationship.

As part of today's throwback Thursday, we give you these beautiful moments of the loving father and son duo, Mahesh Babu and Sitara. Here are a few moments of Mahesh Babu and Gautam, which are total goals. Take a look:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The music of the film is composed by S. Thaman, while Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the leading lady. The film is touted to be a perfect entertainer with a strong message and the shooting is currently on halt due to the COVID-19. The actor has recently signed a new venture with director Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled as SSMB28 under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.

Credits :Mahesh Babu Instagram

Share your comment ×