PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Pooja Hegde's workout sessions are the ultimate 'Monday Motivation' you need

Pooja Hegde’s workout routines and yoga asanas are the ultimate motivation you need this Monday. A glimpse into her fitness routine with pictures and videos.

Pooja Hegde is currently the most popular and bankable actress in South and Bollywood as well. Apart from amazing acting prowess and screen persona, Pooja is a total fitness freak. The actress is often spotted by the paps outside the gym, pilates class, and her Instagram feed is mostly filled with yoga asanas. So, we thought who better than Pooja Hegde to give the right Monday motivation!

Pooja Hegde is pure fitness goals and fashion goals. The actress performs various yoga and gym routines with so much ease. And her workout attires garner the most attention as they are so perfect, when we are getting both, fitness and fashion goals, it is a total win-win right?

Pooja Hegde often takes to social media and shares perfect motivational workout routines. The actress performs complex yoga asanas with so much grace and ease. It's not just that, Pooja's post-workout glow is worth all the notice too. Take a look at such yoga asanas, workout sessions, and post-workout glow pictures of Pooja:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has recently resumed shooting for Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She is also shooting for the action entertainer Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva. The actress is awaiting the release of her romantic comedy movie Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. Pooja Hegde is making her Tamil debut with the Vijay starrer Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Talking about her upcoming Hindi films, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

Share your comment ×