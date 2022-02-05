PHOTOS: Vignesh Shivan 'misses travelling with bae' Nayanthara as he waits to finish work

The Kollywood power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan kicked off 2022 in style. These two ringed in New Year at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa. The filmmaker even shared an aww worthy clip of them hugging each other as 2022 approached. Many other adorable photos and videos of the duo surfaced on the social media and the fans loved them.

But now, it seems that the lovebirds are missing their romantic getaway. Vignesh Shivan shared a few pictures of him and Nayanthara having a gala time in Dubai and captioned them as, “Waiting to finish work and take a looooooong holidayyyyyyyy!!! Missing travels with bae.” While the actress is seen posing with a funny expression, the filmmaker is all smiles in the stills.

Check out the post below:

Last year also happened to be special for the couple as they got engaged this year. Not only on the personal front, but these two have had a great 2021 professionally as well. Together, they managed to deliver some of the best content on a global level. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara recently co-produced Rocky. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the project was out in theatres on 23 December 2021. Audience gave a thumping response to the effort by the couple, making Rocky a massive success.

These two also worked on the romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film enjoys a solid cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal will be releasing in theatres on 11 February.

Also Read: When the South Indian film industry shows solidarity, even chaos feels weak