PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda accompanies producer and former actor Charmme Kaur at the airport

Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur have been snapped together by the paparazzi at the airport. Check out their latest pictures.

South actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently on cloud nine as he is having a good run in his career with his latest movies being termed hits. The handsome hunk’s popularity rose to greater heights with movies like Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. The actor undoubtedly has a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious! Apart from his acting prowess, Vijay has been ruling millions of hearts owing to his good looks and suave personality.

Vijay Deverakonda is also known for his unique style statements because of which he steals the limelight. Recently, the Taxiwala actor has been recently snapped at the airport by the paparazzi. Well known South producer and former actress Charmme Kaur was also spotted with Vijay by the shutterbugs. The actor sported a wearing a white t – shirt teamed up with blue denims and a beanie cap. Charmme, on the other hand, looked stunning in an all – black outfit teamed up with matching shoes.

Check out the pictures below:

(ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to get THIS whopping amount for a Bollywood film? Find Out)

On the professional front, after the back to back success of his films last year, Vijay is currently gearing up for yet another interesting movie titled World Famous Lover. The romantic drama is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. It also features Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite in pivotal roles. The movie has been co – produced by K.S Rama Rao and is directed by Kranthi Madhav.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More