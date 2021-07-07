PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda aces a casual attire as he is spotted outside his gym

Vijay Devarakonda, who has so far been seen only in south Indian movies makes his Hindi debut with Liger.

Vijay Devarakonda who is emerging as the dream boy of young women in South India, is among the most wanted actors in Telugu. Arjun Reddy was the biggest turning point for the actor. Arjun Reddy was remade in Tamil and Hindi and was a huge success. After the success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda, who became a notable actor in India, made his Tamil acting debut with Nota. The film was released in both Tamil and Telugu and revolved around the need for youth to enter politics.

Liger will see him play the role of a boxer with his ladylove being portrayed by Ananya Panday. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Meanwhile, here are a few pictures of the swashbuckling star as he got spotted outside his gym today.

Liger’s theatrical release is set for September 9. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Mani Sharma and Tanishk Bagchi compose the music for the film which is likely to be dubbed into Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While we don’t know what Vijay is up to post Liger, it is being speculated that he would be seen in an extended cameo in a film that stars Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty that is being referred to Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty, at present.

