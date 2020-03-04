PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday grab all attention as they step in for a jetty ride

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been snapped together in the city while setting off for a jetty ride. Check out their latest pictures.

Despite being only two films old, Ananya Panday has already made a permanent place for herself in the Bollywood film industry thanks to her brilliant acting prowess. Right from playing a rich and spoilt girl in Student of the Year 2 to playing a Delhi-based independent girl in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the actress has always impressed us with her stellar performances. Ananya has kick-started this year with a bang too and has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty.

The good news is that she will be collaborating with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda for a pan Indian project which has been making a lot of headlines for some time. As we speak of this, Ananya and Vjay have been spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers as they stepped in together for a jetty ride in the city. Vijay looks dapper in a black t-shirt and camouflage shorts. He is also seen flaunting a beanie cap. Ananya, on the other hand, sports a comfy black crop top teamed up with a pair of jeggings.

Check out the pictures of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda below:

As per reports, the pan Indian project which they have been working on is named Fighter. It has been helmed by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. Interestingly, Ananya has been learning the Telugu language for the film. Apart from Fighter, the actress has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The Maqbool Khan directorial has been extensively shot in different parts of Wai, Maharashtra.

