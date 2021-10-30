Photos: Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun are fire together as they attend a trailer launch event in style

Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film namely, Pushpaka Vimanam. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Amid this, actor Allu Arjun on early Saturday also launched the trailer of the movie on social media thus leaving all south masses excited. Now, in the evening a supportive brother Vijay also attended the trailer launch event of the film alongside Allu Arjun.

Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in a black crisp suit which was topped over a white spotless shirt. The actor teamed his formals with brown pants thus shelling major fashion goals for fans to follow. On the other hand, Allu Arjun graced the event in a bearded rugged look donning a white t-shirt. However, his quirky sunglasses is what stole the entire limelight. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun sported an infectious smile while posing for the picture together.

Check out their priceless moments below:

Speaking of the movie, Pushpaka Vimanam is helmed by Domodara while Vijay Deverakonda has co-produced the movie. The music score of the dark comedy flick is done by Ram Miriyala, Sidharth Sadasivuni, Mark K Robin and Amit N Dasani. While launching the trailer of the film, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of #PushpakaVimanam. Best wishes to the entire team." Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, brother of Anand, replied saying, "Thank you BunnyAnnaaa, full love for you." Pushpaka Vimanam is all set to hit the theatres on November 12.

