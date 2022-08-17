PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday make for a cool duo in casuals as they promote Liger in Juhu

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been making a lot of buzz lately ahead of the release of their much-awaited sports drama Liger on the 25th of August this year. Yesterday, the co-stars attended another promotional event in Mumbai's Juhu. The Arjun Reddy star shelled cool and casual vibes in a white T-shirt and baggy black trousers, paired with a peach shirt. His leading lady looked cute as ever in a striped tank top and red denim.

Additionally, some time back, VD interacted with the press in Hyderabad. During the chat, when one of the reporters asked him about dealing with social media trolls, the Dear Comrade actor replied, "it's common, it's an everyday thing. Even before I became an actor, aunties, and uncles used to troll about results, college, job, etc and now it's social media trolling. Be it anything, trolling is always there."

He also reacted to speculations of Liger being a remake or associated with Puri Jagannadh's 2003 drama, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. He was quoted saying, "It's nothing to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and it's not related to it too. In Liger, we are doing MMA, which is very much from boxing and the entire drama. The son and mother bond and the sentiment is very important in Liger and other than that there is no similarity with Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. I'm a fan of that movie and I really liked it, it's my favourite. Also, I'm not somebody who will do remakes, so Liger is not related to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. When you watch the movie you will understand."

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as an MMA fighter with a speech defect in this much-discussed flick.

