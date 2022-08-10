PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday opt for stylish black ensembles as they promote Liger in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are doing everything to promote their upcoming action entertainer, Liger. Rapidly becoming the coolest co-stars in town, the duo has been making several stops across the country to talk about their next. Today, they were papped at the Sun and Sand hotel in Mumbai.

VD was his usual charming self in a black T-shirt and pink trousers. He once again went for black shoes and ditched those trademark chappals of his. Twinning with him, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a short black dress, paired with black sports shoes.

Check out the picturs below:

Earlier today, the Arjun Reddy star won heart with his latest picture. Amidst his busy promotional schedule, he took a small coffee break. Posting the still on Instagram, he captioned it "Just". Donning a white T-shirt and green trousers, he was all smiles as he receives his caffeine dose for the day.

This Puri Jagannadh's directorial will be hitting the big screens on the 25th of August this year. While VD will be seen in the role of an MMA fighter with a speech defect in Liger, Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan will essay the role of his mother and Ronit Roy will portray the role of his coach. Besides them, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also be seen in pivotal roles, alongside Mike Tyson in a special role.

As part of the film's promotion, the leads also graced the ever-famous Koffee With Karan 7 couch. During the episode, when host Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda about his vibe with co-star Ananya Panday on the sets of their first movie together, he replied, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

