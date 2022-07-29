PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday turn the Mumbai street into a dance stage as they promote Liger

As the highly-awaited sports drama Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gets ready to reach the cinema halls on the 25th of August this year, the team has kickstarted the promotions for their next. The leads were captured by the shutterbugs in Mumbai's Bandra recently as they promoted their upcoming action entertainer. Both of them opted for comfortable looks as their outfits of the day.

While the Arjun Reddy actor went for a T-shirt and loose denim, his leading lady accompanied him in a white crop top paired with blue denim. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday also turned the streets of Mumbai into a dancing stage and grooved with the fans.

Check out the pictures below:

In the meantime, the duo recently graced the ever-famous Koffee With Karan couch and made headlines because of their sassy replies on the talk show. During the episode, when host Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda about his vibe with co-star Ananya Panday on the sets, he replied, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

Additionally, post the success of the celebration anthem of Liger and Akdi Bakdi, the newest track from Liger, Watt Laga Denge featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan will be out today.

Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.