Photos of Vijay Deverakonda and brother Anand Deverakonda playing chess while on self quarantine go VIRAL

Photos of South actor Vijay Deverakonda along with his brother Anand Deverakonda playing Chess while on self quarantine are going viral.

While celebrities have been sending out messages about self quarantine and self isolation at a time of Coronavirus crisis, photos of Vijay Deverakonda along with his brother Anand Deverakonda playing chess while on on quarantine is making rounds on social media. In the photos, the brothers can be seen calmly spending some quality time, while keeping themselves away from the virus.

Fans and followers of the actor have been sharing the photos on social to encourage people to stay indoors on March 22, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a Janata Curfew.

Meanwhile, the actor made headlines recently after he opened up on his love life. The actor in a recent interview stated that he has not found time for any romantic relationship, while stating that it would be a private affair even if he does find the Iove of his life, as it is not something that he would use to entertain people.

On the professional front, Vijay was last seen in Tollywood film, World Famous Lover with Aishwarya Rajessh, Rashi Khanna, Cathrine Therasa, Isabelle Leite. He will be next seen in the directorial of Puri Jagannadh’s action movie Fighter. The film also stars Ananya Pandey as the leading lady. For his role in the film, he reportedly underwent mixed martial arts training. The film is expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the release could be postponed owing to the current Coronavirus situation.

Credits :Twitter

